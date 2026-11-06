Tillis calls for Trump to remove Hegseth before leaving Senate

Former Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, but Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will continue serving until January.

Tillis has been critical of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In an interview with CNN the day after the election, Tillis said he hopes President Donald Trump will remove Hegseth following what he described as the mishandling of the war with Iran and other issues.

“He is just not the right guy for the job. Nothing personal. The guy's just demonstrated, like Noem, that they're not up to the task of running these large, complex organizations,” Tillis said. “The president deserves better than that, and I hope he comes to that conclusion before we take on more water as a result of Hegseth’s incompetence.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth before Congress went on break. Massie has said he plans to revive that effort unless the defense secretary resigns.