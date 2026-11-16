Democrats’ N.C. gains may last beyond 2026

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North Carolina Democrats are receiving national attention for their strong performance in last week’s midterm elections.

Democrat Roy Cooper’s victory over Republican Michael Whatley for an open U.S. Senate seat was not a surprise. This was: Democrats won at least 11 Congressional seats out of 14 after Republican legislators drew district lines in an effort to make that impossible.

But did the Democratic performance in North Carolina differ significantly from the overall leftward shift nationwide — or is it part of a lasting demographic trend?

It’s hard to tell just from this New York Times graphic:

A massive national shift left

I looked at a handful of key Senate races and the swing from 2024 to 2026. As you can see, North Carolina had one of the largest shifts to the left:

Mississippi +23 Democrats

North Carolina +22.2

Georgia +20.2

Texas +21.7

Kansas +21

Ohio +17.2

Florida +10.1

Michigan +8.4

Maine -1

Candidate quality accounts for the variation on the list.

Maine voters were extremely loyal to Republican Susan Collins, and her Democratic Senate opponent did not do as well as Kamala Harris had in 2024.

In Michigan and Florida, progressive candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Angie Nixon also underperformed compared to Democrats overall.

You could attribute North Carolina Democrats' strong performance to Cooper, a former governor known throughout the state. But Democratic state Supreme Court justice Anita Earls won her race by 17.8 points, nearly the same as Cooper’s margin of 19.7 points.

Few right-leaning voters picked Cooper and backed Republican judicial candidates.

Not just 2026

Now let’s look at the 2024 presidential election and how North Carolina fared compared to the rest of the country.

President Trump won the national popular vote by 1.5 points and North Carolina by 3.2. So North Carolina was 1.7 points more Republican than the nation. That matches other recent presidential elections. Start with 2008, the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won the state.

Barack Obama won by one-third of a percentage point in a year he won the national popular vote by 7.2 points. In other words, North Carolina was nearly 7 points more conservative than the nation.

2008: +6.9 points more conservative

2012: +5.9

2016: +5.7

2020: +5.8

2024: +1.7

So after three consecutive presidential elections of being “stuck” in the same place relative to the nation, N.C. Democrats broke through in 2024. The state is now more closely aligned with the rest of the country. It has become a true swing state.

That same election revealed other signs of a revival on the left. Most N.C. counties shifted right compared to 2020 — but not all.

Gaston and Cabarrus became less red, probably due to newcomers priced out of Charlotte. In the mountains, Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania all edged left, most likely because of liberal retirees.

(The New York Times) Some NC counties shifted left from 2020 to 2024

Was 2022 peak GOP?

Four years ago, North Carolina Republicans had a strong midterm. Ted Budd won the U.S. Senate race, and the GOP swept all six statewide judicial contests.

The Democrats leaned House and elected Anderson Clayton as chair. She has worked to make the party competitive in all 100 counties and brought energy to the left.

But demographic changes may be most responsible for the state’s slide to the center. Charlotte, for instance, added more people than any other U.S. city from 2024 to 2025.

Will we look back at 2022 as the last great year for the N.C. GOP?

What is the SEIU’s future in Charlotte?

The Charlotte City Council approved a new 10-year lease Monday between the airlines and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

For years, the Service Employees Union International has lobbied council members to improve the working conditions and pay of contract workers at the airport. The union saw the lease vote as a critical moment.

But despite spending heavily in last year’s municipal election, council members approved the lease in an 8-2 vote.

Several SEIU-backed council members rejected the union’s call to delay the lease vote or stop it altogether. They sided with airport staff and the business community.

The SEIU spent nearly $86,000 to elect Democrat Kimberly Owens over Republican Krista Bokhari. Owens voted for the airport lease.

Dimple Ajmera, Victoria Watlington and LaWana Mayfield all received $17,000 from the union. All voted for the lease.

JD Mazuera Arias benefited from nearly $100,000 in SEIU spending in his upset win for council in 2025. He voted against the lease.

The Republican-controlled legislature approved language in the state budget this summer that prohibited cities and towns from mandating working conditions and pay of private employers. That restriction made it harder for council members to meet the SEIU’s demands.

The union has become a pivotal player in Charlotte politics. Will it return for the 2027 election, which includes the mayor’s race? Or will it cut its losses and move on to other cities?