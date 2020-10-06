Campaign: Staff Tests Negative After Tillis' Virus Diagnosis

All members of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis' campaign staff who were in close proximity to him last week have tested negative for COVID-19 so far, a campaign spokesman said Tuesday as Tillis continues to recover from the coronavirus at home.

Tillis, who's seeking reelection next month, announced his diagnosis last Friday and continued to be in self-isolation. Tillis has said what mild symptoms he experienced over the weekend had disappeared by Monday.

Campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said no staff members are showing symptoms but the campaign's Charlotte headquarters will remain closed the rest of the week “out of an abundance of caution."

While in-person campaign activities also have been put on hold, Tillis appeared by video on the “Fox and Friends” television show Tuesday morning, then participated in a telephone town hall to answer questions about the coronavirus — his 66th during the pandemic.

During the town hall, Tillis said he expected to remain in quarantine for at least another eight days, after which he expected be cleared to return to Washington for Senate business.

Tillis is one of several people who tested positive days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Sept. 26.