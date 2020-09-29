Charlotte Talks: American Democracy Is Struggling. How Can We Fix It?

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

From the coronavirus pandemic to reckoning with systemic racism, America is facing multiple crises, all during an election year. Author David Litt argues the only way to truly resolve these conflicts is to revitalize our democracy from the ground up.

(This show originally aired July 1, 2020)

Some of our current struggles are obvious. During Georgia’s primary, voters waited up to four hours as brand-new voting equipment malfunctioned. And between 2012 and 2016, Georgia purged 1.5 million voters from its rolls.

Meanwhile polls show a majority of Americans want gun reform, action on climate change and a more effective response to the coronavirus, but Congress has done little to implement change.

Why is there a chasm between what the people want and what our leaders do? How do we repair our political system before it’s too late?

Author David Litt joins us to discuss the ways our democracy has failed us and what can be done to fix it.

GUEST

David Litt, former senior speechwriter for President Barack Obama and author of Democracy in One Book Or Less: How It Works, Why It Doesn't, and Why Fixing It is Easier Thank You Think