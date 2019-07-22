Charlotte Talks: CMS Superintendent Wilcox Is Out. Now What?

Monday, July 22, 2019

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox resigns. He was the fifth person to hold that position in ten years and had just had his contract renewed. What happened? What now? A conversation about that.

By all accounts, CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox was doing a good job. In January, the school board offered him a two year extension on his contract coupled with a pay raise.

But last week, we became aware that all was not well in CMS-land and by Friday, after a closed CMS Board meeting at which Wilcox was not present, the superintendent announced his resignation.

Has your confidence in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wavered with all the leadership changes in recent years - including the resignation of Clayton Wilcox?https://t.co/PTMUbkxV1U @CharMeckSchools — Charlotte Talks (@CharlotteTalks) July 19, 2019

This would be troubling enough had this been an isolated incident but it is not. It was just 5 years ago that another superintendent, Heath Morrison, was suddenly asked to leave and Wilcox was the fifth person to hold the job in 10 years.

This latest exit is bound to have wide-ranging implications. We’ll explore those this hour.

Guests

Earnest Winston, acting superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gwendolyn Glenn, education reporter for WFAE

Dedrick Russell, education reporter for WBTV

Ross Danis, President of Meck Ed