Charlotte Talks on WFAE

Charlotte Talks: CMS Superintendent Wilcox Is Out. Now What?

By Erin Keever ago

Monday, July 22, 2019

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox will resign August 2.
Credit ZURI BERRY / WFAE

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox resigns. He was the fifth person to hold that position in ten years and had just had his contract renewed. What happened? What now? A conversation about that.

By all accounts, CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox was doing a good job. In January, the school board offered him a two year extension on his contract coupled with a pay raise.

But last week, we became aware that all was not well in CMS-land and by Friday, after a closed CMS Board meeting at which Wilcox was not present, the superintendent announced his resignation.

This would be troubling enough had this been an isolated incident but it is not. It was just 5 years ago that another superintendent, Heath Morrison, was suddenly asked to leave and Wilcox was the fifth person to hold the job in 10 years.

This latest exit is bound to have wide-ranging implications. We’ll explore those this hour.

Guests

Earnest Winston, acting superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gwendolyn Glenn, education reporter for WFAE

Dedrick Russell, education reporter for WBTV

Ross Danis, President of Meck Ed

CMS Superintendent Wilcox To Resign Aug. 2

By Jul 19, 2019
JENNIFER WORSHAM / WFAE FILE PHOTO

Updated 11 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox is resigning effective Aug. 2. The decision comes after the school board met in closed session Friday morning to discuss his future after he was suspended with pay on Monday.

WFAE Public Conversation: A Community Approach To Addressing Homicides

By Erin Keever ago

Tuesday, July 30, 7:30-9:00pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Join Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins for a special WFAE Public Conversation exploring Charlotte’s rising homicide count and community-based solutions for addressing public safety. Details and free registration.

CMS Board Hires PR Firm To Deal With Superintendent Suspension Aftermath

By & Jul 16, 2019
CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox
Zuri Berry / WFAE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has hired a global public relations firm for $30,000 that specializes in crisis management to deal with the aftermath of the suspension of Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The board suspended Wilcox Monday with pay.