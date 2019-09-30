Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

Charlotte Talks: How To Find Happiness And Fulfillment In And Outside Of Work

By Erin Keever ago

Monday, September 30, 2019

Credit Flickr/J E Theriot

We wrap-up our work/life balance series on what we hope will be a positive note:  how to find happiness and fulfillment in and outside the office.  Much of our identity is tied up in what we do, there’s no escaping it.  And work does give us a sense of purpose, but does it make us happy?

This is the fourth in a special four-part series about work-life balance. Details.

This is it! Day four of our week-long examination of why, in America, it is so difficult to establish and maintain a healthy work/life balance. It’s a struggle and one populated by roadblocks erected by tradition, politics, culture, and capitalism.

All of us will likely be involved in this struggle for a while so we end our series with a question: can we find happiness and fulfillment at work – on the job? Can being happy at work counter-balance our imbalanced lives?

We explore that idea and a shocking one belonging to one of our guests who says retirement is a "terrible idea."

Neil Pasricha

Guests

Neil Pasricha, New York Times bestselling author of six books including The Happiness Equation, The Book of Awesome, and How To Get Back Up. He is the director of The Institute for Global Happiness.

Tags: 
Charlotte Talks

Related Content

Charlotte Talks: A Special Series On Work-Life Balance

By Erin Keever ago

Monday Sept. 23- Thursday Sept. 26

This special series explores work/life balance. The four-part series tackles our work-obsessed culture, child care challenges, family leave policies, and finally, how to find fulfillment - and maybe even happiness - at work. 

Charlotte Talks: Finding Work-Life Balance In Our Work-Obsessed Culture

By Erin Keever Sep 23, 2019
Flickr/Pixel.la

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

We begin a series on a topic that many, many Americans struggle with: achieving a work-life balance. We start with a look at the basics swirling around why we don’t take vacations, why we can’t seem to leave work behind and concentrate on family and, when we do, fail at both. We examine the challenges and explore whether a work-life balance is even possible.

This is the first in a special four-part series about work-life balance. Details.

Charlotte Talks: Child Care Challenges Add To Difficulty Balancing Life And Work

By Chris Miller Sep 24, 2019
Flickr/Ryan Johnson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Our week-long examination of the elusive work-life balance continues with a look at the impact of the need for and expense of child care.

This is the second in a special four-part series about work-life balance. Details.

Charlotte Talks: Paid Parental Leave Policies And Finding A Work-Life Balance

By Wendy Herkey Sep 25, 2019
Flickr/Emily Goodstein

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Our special week-long examination of the elusive work-life balance continues with a look at attitudes and the reality of paid family leave. 

This is the third in a special series about work-life balance. Details. 