Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Severe Weather in CLT; Trump To Visit; CMS Update

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

President Trump is set to visit the Queen City this week. CMS discusses having a compliance officer to oversee the superintendent, in the same week that a report is released alleging CMS changed bond funded projects without telling the public. CMPD puts more resources into de-escalation training for officers.

On this week’s "Charlotte Talks" local news roundup…

President Trump is on his way to the Queen City. His Friday visit, along with HUD Secretary Ben Carson, is for the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit at CPCC. We’ll share what we know.

CMPD is putting more resources into de-escalation training for officers. A new training facility dedicated to de-escalation broke ground this week in Charlotte. What this investment will mean for officers and the commitment by CMPD to increase efforts in providing this kind of training.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ retreat this week included a lot of “team building” exercises…. And much discussion—but no decision—on a new compliance officer to oversee the superintendent and other key school officials. We also take a look at the school system’s effort to pair schools in Charlotte with the goal of increasing diversity AND a report that the system changed bond funded projects without alerting the public OR the board.

After November’s “no” vote for the Arts and Science Council tax, some arts organizations in the region have announced cutbacks and critical financial problems. The latest include longtime mainstays Opera Carolina and Actors Theatre.

And Wells-Fargo scandal appears to have been even worse than we previously knew. Our roundtable of reporters details these stories and more with Mike Collins on the local news roundup.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE Education Reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com and WCCB

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV Reporter