AI use for mental health — a tool or dangerous?

We use artificial intelligence in many different aspects of our lives, from seeking advice on how to craft the perfect email response to editing photos to using autocorrect before sending a text — it’s a tool we use daily.

And when it comes to seeking mental health services or advice, young people are frequently turning to AI for guidance. It’s easy to access, it costs nothing, and there’s no fear of being judged by another human sitting across from you.

Researchers from RAND, Brown University School of Public Health and Harvard report that young people are turning to generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, for mental health advice at unexpectedly high rates.

About one in eight U.S. adolescents and young adults in the U.S. are turning to AI chatbots for mental health advice, with use most common among those ages 18 to 21, according to a new study.

But mental health experts warn that AI is a tool, it's not a substitute, and it’s not a replacement for mental health professionals.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at how AI is being used as a mental health tool, when it should be paired with human professionals, and the regulations — or lack thereof — around AI in the mental health world.