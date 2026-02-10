© 2026 WFAE

AI use for mental health — a tool or dangerous?

By Sarah Delia
Published February 10, 2026 at 8:53 AM EST
We use artificial intelligence in many different aspects of our lives, from seeking advice on how to craft the perfect email response to editing photos to using autocorrect before sending a text — it’s a tool we use daily.

And when it comes to seeking mental health services or advice, young people are frequently turning to AI for guidance. It’s easy to access, it costs nothing, and there’s no fear of being judged by another human sitting across from you.

Researchers from RAND, Brown University School of Public Health and Harvard report that young people are turning to generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, for mental health advice at unexpectedly high rates.

About one in eight U.S. adolescents and young adults in the U.S. are turning to AI chatbots for mental health advice, with use most common among those ages 18 to 21, according to a new study.

But mental health experts warn that AI is a tool, it's not a substitute, and it’s not a replacement for mental health professionals.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at how AI is being used as a mental health tool, when it should be paired with human professionals, and the regulations — or lack thereof — around AI in the mental health world.

GUESTS:
Dr. Benjamin Buck, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UNC and the Director of Digital Mental Health Innovations in the Child and Adolescent Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program
Lynn Puma, UNC Charlotte lecturer in the School of Social Work, as well as a practicing therapist.
Kate Weaver, executive director of NAMI Charlotte

Mental Heath
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
