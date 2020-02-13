Charlotte Talks: Make Or Break Primary Awaits Democrats In South Carolina

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

The wide-open race for the Democratic presidential nomination is headed for South Carolina. Joe Biden has called the state his firewall after early defeats, but a win there is no longer a sure thing. To check the pulse of the Palmetto State ahead of the Feb. 29 primary, we headed to Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

Biden was already in South Carolina when the polls closed in New Hampshire, trying to put a spin on his second defeat of the primary season.

"It ain't over man," Biden told supporters in Columbia. "We're just getting started."

The former vice-president has banked on support from African-Americans who make up two-thirds of South Carolina's Democratic electorate.

But recent polls suggested Biden's once-sizable lead in the state was fading, particularly among that key African-American base.

Billionaire Tom Steyer has also staked his candidacy on South Carolina, where he has spent $14 million in advertising.

How will the Feb. 29 primary affect the trajectory of the 2020 Democratic race?

GUESTS

Scott Huffmon, Winthrop University, professor of political science; director of the Winthrop Poll (@HuffmonPolitics)

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press, national politics reporter based in South Carolina covering the 2020 race (@MegKinnardAP)

Gibbs Knotts, College of Charleston, professor of political science; co-author of "First in the South: Why South Carolina's Presidential Primary Matters" (@GibbsKnotts)

Antjuan Seawright, Democratic strategist, CBS News political contributor (@antjuansea)