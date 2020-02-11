Charlotte Talks: Mike And The Mayor Talk Opportunity Zones; Transit; Eastland Mall

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

It's the February edition of "Mike and the Mayor". We catch up on city council’s focus on transit and transportation, the continued concentration on strategies to reduce violence and the city filing to rezone the old Eastland Mall site for Major League Soccer. And we hear the Mayor's take on Opportunity Zones.

Vi Lyles joins the program to talk about President Trump’s recent visit to Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College where he spoke at an “opportunity now” summit at the campus. His visit was meant to put a spotlight on Charlotte’s 17 Opportunity Zones.

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte