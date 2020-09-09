Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks: One Innovative Idea To Address The Affordable Housing Crisis - Buy A Hotel

One man’s new approach to increasing the stock of affordable housing in Charlotte involves an ambitious plan and $10 million. We hear more about it.

An architect's drawing envisions Heal Charlotte's transitional campus, off I-85.
Credit Heal Charlotte/LS3P

Charlotte simply doesn’t have enough affordable housing. Because of what this means to the social fabric of the city, citizens stepped up and passed several bonds so the city could work to increase the supply.

Now, a community activist wants to jump into the effort with a different kind of plan. Greg Jackson, who founded Heal Charlotte to mentor kids, reduce crime and provide rental assistance, has the goal of buying a hotel, renovating it and turning it into transitional affordable housing.

Greg Jackson runs the group Heal Charlotte, which wants to buy a hotel off I-85 for a transitional housing campus.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

We hear about his vision and his hopes to revitalize an area that has attracted crime and human trafficking.

Guests

Greg Jackson, Founder and Executive Director of Heal Charlotte, a nonprofit organization that mentors kids, provides rental assistance and meals, works to reduce violence, and fosters community engagement. (Learn more about Heal Charlotte's capital campaign.) 

Shawn Ahmad, Director of Operations for Harris Hospitality which owns Baymont Suites hotel, where Heal Charlotte is currently renting out 20 rooms to help 20 families who have been evicted or lost jobs.

Tyherrah Johnson, she is staying in one of the 20 rooms at the Baymont Suites that Heal Charlotte rents out.

