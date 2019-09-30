Fire Damages Historic Catawba County Campground

By 6 hours ago

At least 35 wooden tents were destroyed or heavily damaged by fire late Sunday night at a historic campground in Catawba County.

Firefighters try to put out a blaze at Balls Creek Campground in Catawba late Sunday night.
Credit CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES / TWITTER

Balls Creek Campground is asking people to stay away from the site until investigators have finished working. The campground, which dates to the 1850s, was established as a meeting site for yearly Methodist camp-meeting revivals. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.

At last 14 fire departments responded to the blaze, according to Catawba County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. WSOC-TV reports the fire began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. It was under control shortly after midnight.

As of early Monday morning, it wasn't clear what started the fire. Balls Creek Campground is located off Buffalo Shoals Road in Catawba.

Tags: 
Top News