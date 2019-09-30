Fire Damages Historic Catawba County Campground

At least 35 wooden tents were destroyed or heavily damaged by fire late Sunday night at a historic campground in Catawba County.

Balls Creek Campground is asking people to stay away from the site until investigators have finished working. The campground, which dates to the 1850s, was established as a meeting site for yearly Methodist camp-meeting revivals. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.

At last 14 fire departments responded to the blaze, according to Catawba County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. WSOC-TV reports the fire began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. It was under control shortly after midnight.

As of early Monday morning, it wasn't clear what started the fire. Balls Creek Campground is located off Buffalo Shoals Road in Catawba.