NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes To Retire In June

North Carolina Republican Party chairman Robin Hayes is stepping down.

Hayes said in a news release Monday he'll leave the post in June, in part due to complications from recent hip surgery. Hayes plans to continue serving as a member of the state GOP's Central Committee, which manages the party's daily affairs.

Hayes was North Carolina's 8th District Congressional representative from 1999 through 2008. He served as state Republican Party chairman from 2011 to 2013, and returned to the post in 2016 following the ouster of then-chairman Hasan Harnett.

