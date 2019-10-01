Rock Hill, Fort Mill Explore Mass Transit To Charlotte

Rock Hill and Fort Mill transportation officials have voted to update a transit study that explores mass transit options from York County, South Carolina, to Charlotte.

The first study conducted more than a decade ago found that a light rail connecting Charlotte and Rock Hill was expensive, needed more residents to support it and was not the best transit choice.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the vote happened Friday.

Local transit administrator David Hooper says he believes things have changed over the years and an updated study is needed. One of those changes along with York County’s population growth is the Carolina Panthers relocating its team headquarters to Rock Hill.

Hooper says a new study could take up to two years and cost upwards of a “couple hundred thousand dollars.” Federal money could pay for 80% of it.

