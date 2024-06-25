© 2024 WFAE

Opera Carolina names Charlotte businesswoman as leader

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:09 AM EDT
Opera Carolina's board named businesswoman Shanté Williams to lead the arts group.
Brandon Gate
Opera Carolina's board has named businesswoman Shanté Williams as its new general director.

Opera Carolina has hired businesswoman Shanté Williams to lead the arts group and oversee its business operations. Its principal conductor, James Meena, had been doing that since 2020, when the group had to lay off its executive director after its Arts and Science Council grant was cut.

Williams will be Opera Carolina's general director. That will allow Meena to focus on the artistic side. Opera Carolina said it has generated new funding emerging from the pandemic.

Board Chair Carol Kendrick said the board wanted someone who could offer new ideas.

“We were looking for somebody who was known in Charlotte, who has community ties, is well organized, financially savvy, has proven fundraising experience, has great people and skills, is empathetic, and brilliant. And we got it,” Kendrick said.

Williams will be the first person of color to lead Opera Carolina. She’s CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments, a $25 million venture capital fund, and has served on Opera Carolina’s board.

Opera Carolina said Williams was instrumental in luring acclaimed opera singer Denyce Graves to Charlotte to star in the group's recent production of “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson.”

Williams said she is keen on opening the minds of people who know opera well and people "who have completely written off opera" by changing their perspective and "showing them something a little bit different.”

"That’s something I'm most looking forward to is really expanding people's palate,” Williams said.

Williams will start her new role July 1. Opera Carolina was founded in 1948.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
