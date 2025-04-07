Charlotte Latino Film Festival draws award-winning Latin American talent

The second annual Charlotte Latino Film Festival screened its closing film over the weekend, with two award-winning Latin American filmmakers in attendance, showcasing the growth of the region's Latino population.

This year’s festival featured 10 award-winning films from Latin American countries, including the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia. For many of the films, the Independent Picture House screenings in NoDa were their East Coast or North American premiere.

Saturday’s closing night film was “El Bolero de Rubén,” the first musical movie in Colombia. It was shown for the first time in the Southeast, with over 130 people in attendance.

Also in attendance were Colombian actress Majida Issa and director Juan Carlos Mazo, both well known for their work in Latin American telenovelas. Issa played La Diabla in the Emmy-nominated TV series, "Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso."

“For me, it's beautiful to come to this festival because I wasn't culturally familiar with the rise of Latinos in Charlotte, and being here has allowed me to see its journey," Issa said.

Issa and Mazo were also present at the Charlotte Latino Film Festival’s closing night party, at Divine Barrel Brewing in NoDa, where Issa sang the opening song of her movie.