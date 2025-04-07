© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Latino Film Festival draws award-winning Latin American talent

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:51 AM EDT
Colombian actress Majida Issa and director Juan Carlos Mazo speak with Cine Casual's Alex Piñeres on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Colombian actress Majida Issa and director Juan Carlos Mazo speak with Cine Casual's Alex Piñeres on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The second annual Charlotte Latino Film Festival screened its closing film over the weekend, with two award-winning Latin American filmmakers in attendance, showcasing the growth of the region's Latino population.

This year’s festival featured 10 award-winning films from Latin American countries, including the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia. For many of the films, the Independent Picture House screenings in NoDa were their East Coast or North American premiere.

Saturday’s closing night film was “El Bolero de Rubén,” the first musical movie in Colombia. It was shown for the first time in the Southeast, with over 130 people in attendance.

Also in attendance were Colombian actress Majida Issa and director Juan Carlos Mazo, both well known for their work in Latin American telenovelas. Issa played La Diabla in the Emmy-nominated TV series, "Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso."

“For me, it's beautiful to come to this festival because I wasn't culturally familiar with the rise of Latinos in Charlotte, and being here has allowed me to see its journey," Issa said.

Issa and Mazo were also present at the Charlotte Latino Film Festival’s closing night party, at Divine Barrel Brewing in NoDa, where Issa sang the opening song of her movie.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
