Volunteers build mini 'Freedom Libraries' in Charlotte as part of the NAACP National Convention

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published July 13, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
As part of the 116th NAACP National Convention in Charlotte, a group of about 100 volunteers built mini wooden "freedom libraries" that they plan to distribute to schools, churches and nonprofits across Charlotte.

The 116th NAACP National Convention got underway this weekend in Charlotte, and included a Day of Service initiative to provide access to books and improve literacy.

Over 100 volunteers packed a room at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown to build 25 mini wooden bookshelves — "Freedom Libraries" — that they plan to distribute locally.

Derrick Lewis, a representative with the NAACP, said the goal is to fill a gap when there are efforts by the Trump administration to remove diverse material from libraries and schools.

As part of the Day of Service initiative, the NAACP plans to stock the Freedom Libraries with books that focus on topics such as civil rights and African American history and distribute them across schools in the Charlotte district, as well as nonprofits and local churches.

“We know that when it comes to DEI, when it comes to books, all that, the majority of the folks that are impacted by that are people of color or Black people or brown people,” Lewis said. "And what we want to do is one become the bridge to provide access to folks — when you have funding being pulled back at schools, not having certain curricula or books in the school system.”

Aunna Randel El, 19, who attends High Point University, was one of the volunteers who helped construct the bookshelves. She said the Day of Service initiative provides an opportunity to connect.

"It's a good opportunity to help out the community and fellowship with other Black people in this way,” she said. "It makes me feel good about the fact that I know that people who look like me also want to make a difference and help other people who look like them as well.”

The NAACP convention runs through Wednesday.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
