'It brought joy': New exhibit in Charlotte spotlights iconic jazz musicians who played during Jim Crow

A new exhibit is on display at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in uptown Charlotte, profiling iconic jazz artists who played in a period that included the Jim Crow era.

"Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection" features 33 Black and white photos, mostly from the 1920s to 1980s. It includes musicians Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Ingrid Travis James with the Gantt Center says the photos depict the impact jazz had on people during a time of segregation.

“It brought joy during a really tough time, especially for the African American community,” James said. "There are lots of smiling, candid photos from the Apollo Theater, clubs, and people really just enjoying themselves. You wouldn’t know they were going through the hard times they were going through.”

The photos from the Bank of America Collection were taken by over a dozen renowned artists, such as British photographer Antony Armstrong–Jones. They have been made on display through the 'Bank of America Art in our Communities' program as part of the group's efforts to share a range of arts with the public. James says she hopes the photos provide youth with an opportunity to learn.

“I want them to have a respect and appreciation and actually the yearning to learn more about this music, about jazz music, about the times,” James said.

The ‘Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection ' has been on display in places like New York, Tennessee, and Detroit. Community members can catch a glimpse of other iconic Black musicians like Louis Armstrong.

The exhibit is on display until April.