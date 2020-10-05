-
Even though we're technically past Halloween, there's still plenty on tap for Halloween festivities all weekend. There’s also an award-winning musical, a…
-
The 50th anniversary Jazz Fest: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival box set, out now, focuses on jazz legends and rising stars from the region.
-
The Charlotte area has lost one of its leading jazz men - John Alexander. The longtime saxophonist and composer died last Sunday, Nov. 19, in Gastonia. …
-
Charlotte TalksWednesday, October 1, 2014Once, the musical performed at the Belk Theater this week, is a different kind of musical experience. For starters, you can go…
-
WFAEatsAt the stroke of midnight, on January 16th, 1920, America went dry. The 18th Amendment, known as the Volstead Act, prohibited the manufacture, sale and…
-
Charlotte TalksThree years ago, April 30 was designated as International Jazz Day to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the…
-
Charlotte pianist Chad Lawson might be best known for his jazz album Dear Dorothy: The Oz Sessions, which was featured in television shows, movies, and…
-
Charlotte TalksGrammy award-winning jazz and classical musician WyntonMarsalis is internationally known for his trumpet playing and jazz style. He's from a family of…
-
Jazz trumpet master Arturo Sandoval comes to Charlotte Thursday evening at McGlohan Theater. Sandoval is the winner of nine Grammy awards, but will…
-
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina is home to one of the most visited sites in America and it happens to be a road. The Blue Ridge Parkway holds some of the most beautiful…