'A big celebration': Charlotte Soul Festival to debut at First Ward Park to tackle community concerns

Expect uptown to be a bit more lively than usual on Saturday. The Charlotte Soul Festival will debut as part of an effort to bring joy and address community concerns.

Ten musical performances, including jazz by Kenya Templeton, are expected at the festival at First Ward Park. The festival will include a health and wellness site and free mammograms to detect early signs of breast cancer. Andrea Simmons is one of the organizers behind the festival.

“With so many different changes going on and resources being eliminated, we just want to come together and have everyone remember it’s all about community, it’s all about being a village and supporting each other,” Simmons said.

Bank of America representatives will be on hand to advise people on how to qualify for affordable housing. There will also be a mobile blood drive set up and a section dedicated to children.

"Even though you know it's celebrating community for the Black and brown community, we're all inclusive, Simmons said. "We want everyone to come out and attend. We want it to be a big celebration, and support each other.

The festival takes place at First Ward Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend. The musical performance schedule and locations of sites can be found here.