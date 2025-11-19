Students walk out of Charlotte high schools as Border Patrol arrests surge

Hundreds of students walked out of class at several Charlotte-area high schools Tuesday as Border Patrol agents continued a citywide immigration crackdown.

Students walked out of Rocky River, Phillip O. Berry, Ballantyne Ridge and East Mecklenburg high schools, among others.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says absences have nearly tripled since agents arrived over the weekend. More than 30,000 students were absent on Monday, the first school day after the operation began.

Elementary schools with large Hispanic student populations saw some of the steepest drops. At Sterling Elementary, where more than 500 of the school’s 700 students are Hispanic, only 34% of students attended — the lowest rate of any CMS elementary school. Montclaire Elementary and Nations Ford Elementary also reported attendance rates in the 30% range.

At Garinger High School, a majority-Hispanic campus, nearly half the student body was marked absent.

CMS has said schools will continue in-person learning but may consider remote instruction if Border Patrol agents appear on campuses.