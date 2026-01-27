Gov. Stein recognizes Holocaust Remembrance Day

Gov. Josh Stein has proclaimed Tuesday as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in World War II. The North Carolina State Capitol Building will be illuminated with yellow lights as a symbol against antisemitism. Stein is the state’s first Jewish governor.

“Today we recommit ourselves to never forgetting one of the darkest chapters in world history, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews and millions more Slavs, Roma, and disabled and LGBTQ people,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This day reminds us to stand up for our neighbors, condemn all acts of hatred in our communities, and do everything in our power to keep this awful history from repeating itself. In their memory, let us resolve to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate wherever we see them.”