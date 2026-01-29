'It's magical': New Charlotte exhibit aims to spark belief in possibility of homeownership

The American dream is often built on owning a house. But for many African Americans, homeownership has been difficult due to historical discriminatory practices like redlining. In Charlotte, a new exhibit created by an African American artist aims to inspire community members and younger people still in pursuit of a home.

Cortlyn Brown, 38, walked across a new exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center recently in uptown. Brown, who identifies as mixed Black and white, passed a photo that depicts three Black women burning a piece of paper in a waste bin. The concept is an experience Brown recently had.

“So, my friends that paid off their mortgage invited everybody to their house,” Brown said. "They handed out copies of the mortgage and had a bonfire. And on the count of three, we all threw copies of the mortgage in the fire.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Cortlyn Brown is a doctor who attended the opening of the 'In Pursuit of Home' exhibit.

The painting is part of ‘In Pursuit of Home.’ An exhibit created by a millennial that aims to inspire others like Brown to own a home. That’s something Brown says can be difficult.

“To get the amount of money you need to put a down deposit on a home, especially in Charlotte, if you want to stay in the surrounding city area, is incredibly hard,” Brown said.

The 2025 State of Housing report by UNC Charlotte found the median house price in Charlotte is about $440,000. With an income close to $150,000 needed to afford a home. Brown, who is a doctor, says those prices can be tough to afford.

“I have a physician loan. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to buy a house,” Brown said. "And even with that, it’s still really hard.”

Mario Moore took photos with family members and visitors. The 38-year-old from Detroit is the artist behind the exhibit.

“I think every person in the U.S. is looking for a place to belong, for a place to be,” Moore said. "And also, this idea of homeownership, especially as millennials, is so incredibly hard. Nearly impossible.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Mario Moore, 38, is the artist behind the 'In Pursuit of Home' exhibit on display at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.

Moore, who is African American, says there’s a reason why it feels that way.

“Predatory purchases from tax buyers, how there’s been generations of wealth taken away from the Black community,” Moore said. "And also, just the idea of my generation and younger feeling like the weight of money is upon us, and we can’t consider that American Dream.”

Moore says he hopes the artwork on display at the Harvey B. Gantt Center helps people visualize obtaining what is often seen as part of the ‘American Dream.’

“It’s something that you can imagine, what would that be like to burn that last mortgage, to say, I now actually own this house. I don’t have to make any payment to any bank every month because this is mine,” Moore said.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the Black homeownership rate is significantly lower than that of white people: 45% versus 72%. Wandering the exhibit with a glass of wine is Yvette Ivie. Moore’s grandmother. It’s her first time seeing the exhibit.

“It’s magical. Just look at it, and it’s bound to touch your heart and give you something to think about,” Ivie said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Yvette Ivie, Moore’s grandmother, stands in front of a picture that depicts her mother at the exhibit.

That spark Ivie gets from viewing the exhibit is something she hopes community members and those chasing the American Dream experience for themselves in their Pursuit of a Home.