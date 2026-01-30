© 2026 WFAE

Hundreds gather in uptown Charlotte to protest ICE's actions in Minneapolis

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:40 PM EST
Hundreds of people gathered outside the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Hundreds of people gathered outside the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday outside the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte to protest recent actions by federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis.

Chants echoed through the crowd as demonstrators held signs reading “Stop Truth Decay” and “Enough Lies.” Protesters spoke out against the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and the use of violent force by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

Several local advocacy and labor groups organized the protest, including Indivisible Charlotte, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council.

“The people of Charlotte and the people of Minnesota alike, we are ready to stand up," Sabrina said, who declined to give her last name for fear of retribution. "We are ready to shut it down to put an end to this ICE terror and to demand that we abolish ICE."

Organizers said the Charlotte demonstration was part of a nationwide strike and day of action.

Some local businesses also showed support. While they did not close, businesses like Pilot Brewing and Summit Coffee said they planned to donate Friday’s profits to immigrant support organizations, including Carolina Migrant Network and ourBRIDGE for Kids.

