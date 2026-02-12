© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It's incredible': Queens University alum to compete in Olympic skeleton event

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
Queens University of Charlotte alum Mystique Ro is set to compete in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina after being named to Team USA’s skeleton team at the end of the 2025-26 World Cup season.
Queens University Athletic Department
Queens University of Charlotte alum Mystique Ro is set to compete in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina after being named to Team USA’s skeleton team at the end of the 2025-26 World Cup season.

As part of the Winter Olympics, Team USA will race headfirst down the ice on sleds Friday in the skeleton event. The race will feature a former Queens University of Charlotte student.

31-year-old Mystique Ro will compete in the women’s heat in Italy. Ro was part of Queens University of Charlotte's track and field team. During her time at Queens, she participated in a range of sports, including hurdles, sprints, javelin and heptathlon.

The former student-athlete also took theater classes during her time on the campus located in Myers Park. Former classmate Hiwot Hailu said she's excited to see Ro compete.

“I think it's incredible to see her get to achieve this, to know that it's not something that a lot of minorities, black people in this country, get to do,” Hailu said. "It's a sport that's not typically played by black and brown people."

After she graduated in 2016, Ro was invited to a U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton camp where coaches told her she was “a little small” for bobsled but encouraged her to try skeleton racing. Ro says she was initially terrified.

"They convinced me to give it another try, just you know, relax in it, be more accepting, and over time, we got really comfortable with it,” Ro said in a video from Queens University of Charlotte. "I just swapped spikes, pushing fast, running fast.”

Cherie Swarthout is the athletic director at Queens. Swarthout says the appearance of Ro, who is Black, on the world stage will impact future students.

“Anytime you can see someone that looks like yourself or comes from a similar background doing things that are exceptional — she's doing something that is clearly exceptional, you know — those types of role models create momentum for other folks,” Swarthout said.

In 2024, Ro became the first American athlete to win a skeleton race on the World Cup circuit in eight years.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Queens University
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese