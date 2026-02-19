Charlotte group distributes dozens of laptops to nonprofits supporting community members in need

Over two dozen laptops were distributed in Charlotte Thursday to help nonprofits that focus on helping those in need.

Six nonprofits that focus on displacement, food insecurity, and immigrant families received the laptops. Daniela Izurieta is with Latin Americans Working for Achievement. The group focuses on providing scholarships and education to youth. The nonprofit was one of the recipients.

“We have to prioritize, kind of where our dollars are going to. And 9 times out of 10, that priority is gonna go to our students, our programming, making sure that they're getting everything that they need to get, which kind of puts sometimes stuff on the back burner,” Izurieta said.

Charlotte nonprofit Apparo distributed the laptops. Over the past five years, the group has distributed 140 laptops and supported 27 nonprofits through the initiative. The laptops are distributed through the groups G.A.I.N. (Growth, Agility, and Innovation for Nonprofits) initiative, which is supported by Lowe's.

Lavonne McLean is the group’s incoming CEO. McLean says the goal is to help alleviate financial challenges."Nonprofits are typically resource-constrained, so the ability to go and buy new hardware and new laptops is a luxury,” McLean said.

The group also distributed laptops to Feed NC, who focus on providing access to food and education to community members. The group serves about 7,000 people a year. Gracie Allen is with the group.

"We are serving more people than we ever have, and we need more staff members to serve those people, and we are able to use these laptops to support our staff,” Allen said.

The nonprofits will also receive technical support for at least a year.