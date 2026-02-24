30-year wait for a grocery store: Charlotte documentary looks at efforts to fight food insecurity

A short documentary will spotlight efforts in Charlotte to tackle food insecurity, including a neighborhood coalition in a mostly minority community in one of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

‘Environmental Justice is Food Sovereignty’ is a 31-minute film produced by Sol Nation that profiles groups such as the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition and its efforts to bring a co-op grocery store to the West Boulevard corridor. Tiffany Fant is Sol Nation’s executive director, and she says a co-op gives residents a stake.

"The community owns it. You buy your membership, and now you have decision-making power on how that co-op operates and what kind of food it carries and grows,” Fant said.

The West Boulevard corridor has been without a full-service grocery store for over 30 years. In 2023, the city approved 1.5 million to seed the initiative. Mecklenburg County has also committed $3.25 million toward the project, with an additional $750,000 coming from the 12th Congressional District's Community Project Funding.

Despite those funds, the coalition has faced challenges raising funds for a project that is expected to exceed $10 million. But organizers behind the initiative said to WFAE they hope to open at the end of the year.

Wednesday's documentary screening starts at 6 p.m. at the Independent Picture House and is free to attend.