In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

30-year wait for a grocery store: Charlotte documentary looks at efforts to fight food insecurity

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST
Vinnie Morris grabs a handful of collard greens sold at the festival.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A short documentary will spotlight efforts in Charlotte to tackle food insecurity, including a neighborhood coalition in a mostly minority community in one of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

Environmental Justice is Food Sovereignty’ is a 31-minute film produced by Sol Nation that profiles groups such as the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition and its efforts to bring a co-op grocery store to the West Boulevard corridor. Tiffany Fant is Sol Nation’s executive director, and she says a co-op gives residents a stake.

"The community owns it. You buy your membership, and now you have decision-making power on how that co-op operates and what kind of food it carries and grows,” Fant said.

The West Boulevard corridor has been without a full-service grocery store for over 30 years. In 2023, the city approved 1.5 million to seed the initiative. Mecklenburg County has also committed $3.25 million toward the project, with an additional $750,000 coming from the 12th Congressional District's Community Project Funding.

A “Coming Soon” sign of the expected co-op grocery store is planted off Clanton Road and West Boulevard.
Race & Equity
Elvis Menayese

Despite those funds, the coalition has faced challenges raising funds for a project that is expected to exceed $10 million. But organizers behind the initiative said to WFAE they hope to open at the end of the year.

Wednesday's documentary screening starts at 6 p.m. at the Independent Picture House and is free to attend.

Race & Equity food desert Corridors of Opportunity
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
