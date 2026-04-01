Time Out Youth giving $200K to youth facing housing insecurity

Time Out Youth, a community center for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte, says it will distribute $200,000 to help youth struggling to pay for housing in Mecklenburg County.

The money will be loaded onto debit cards and given directly to people ages 18 to 24. Funding includes $150,000 from the Leon Levine Foundation and $50,000 from the city of Charlotte's Emergency Solutions Grant program.

According to the National Network for Youth, LGBTQ+ youth make up as many as 40% of all young people experiencing homelessness, despite representing 10% of the overall population.

Time Out Youth CEO Sarah Mikhail says the need is urgent, even relatively small expenses can create major barriers.

“We know that sometimes a $300 car issue or not having money to buy clothes to present for an interview is the barrier to you getting gainfully employed, to you staying housed,” Mikhail said.

Mikhail says anyone interested in receiving support can call the center or visit in person to apply.