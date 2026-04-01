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Time Out Youth giving $200K to youth facing housing insecurity

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Trans flag
Nick de la Canal
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WFAE
Trans and Pride flags at the Time Out Youth building in Charlotte.

Time Out Youth, a community center for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte, says it will distribute $200,000 to help youth struggling to pay for housing in Mecklenburg County.

The money will be loaded onto debit cards and given directly to people ages 18 to 24. Funding includes $150,000 from the Leon Levine Foundation and $50,000 from the city of Charlotte's Emergency Solutions Grant program.

According to the National Network for Youth, LGBTQ+ youth make up as many as 40% of all young people experiencing homelessness, despite representing 10% of the overall population.

Time Out Youth CEO Sarah Mikhail says the need is urgent, even relatively small expenses can create major barriers.

“We know that sometimes a $300 car issue or not having money to buy clothes to present for an interview is the barrier to you getting gainfully employed, to you staying housed,” Mikhail said.

Mikhail says anyone interested in receiving support can call the center or visit in person to apply.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger