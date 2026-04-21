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Charlotte nonprofit brings Latino art to everyday spaces

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 21, 2026 at 7:55 PM EDT
Charlotte artist Khori Rodriguez Ramirez works with rope art inspired by the Inca Empire in South America.
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Charlotte artist Khori Rodriguez Ramirez works with rope art inspired by the Inca Empire in South America.

A new art initiative is bringing Latino art out of traditional galleries and into everyday spaces across Charlotte.

The exhibition series, Ventanas Culturales, showcases the work of emerging Latino artists in places such as laundromats, bakeries and community centers.

The project is led by ENLACE Charlotte, with support from an $18,000 Creative Growth Grant from the City of Charlotte.

ENLACE’s Arts and Culture Chair Nathalia Nettles says the goal is to make art more accessible to the community.

“The gap that we want to address is that some of our families and our people sometimes don't have the time or mental space to enjoy art,” Nettles said.

Installations will rotate through November at locations including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, Manolo’s Bakery and North Tryon Laundromat.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger