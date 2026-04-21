Charlotte nonprofit brings Latino art to everyday spaces

A new art initiative is bringing Latino art out of traditional galleries and into everyday spaces across Charlotte.

The exhibition series, Ventanas Culturales, showcases the work of emerging Latino artists in places such as laundromats, bakeries and community centers.

The project is led by ENLACE Charlotte, with support from an $18,000 Creative Growth Grant from the City of Charlotte.

ENLACE’s Arts and Culture Chair Nathalia Nettles says the goal is to make art more accessible to the community.

“The gap that we want to address is that some of our families and our people sometimes don't have the time or mental space to enjoy art,” Nettles said.

Installations will rotate through November at locations including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, Manolo’s Bakery and North Tryon Laundromat.