Fiestas Patrias to host Spanish Language Day celebration in Charlotte

Latinos in Charlotte will gather Saturday to celebrate Spanish Language Day and the diversity of the language across cultures.

The observance, recognized by the United Nations, honors Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote.

The local event, organized by Fiestas Patrias, will feature speakers representing 21 Spanish-speaking countries, highlighting how Spanish is used in each.

The celebration will also include music, art and poetry.

Saturday's event begins at 4 p.m. at UNC-Charlotte.