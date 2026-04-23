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NEWS BRIEFS

Fiestas Patrias to host Spanish Language Day celebration in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT

Latinos in Charlotte will gather Saturday to celebrate Spanish Language Day and the diversity of the language across cultures.

The observance, recognized by the United Nations, honors Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote.

The local event, organized by Fiestas Patrias, will feature speakers representing 21 Spanish-speaking countries, highlighting how Spanish is used in each.

The celebration will also include music, art and poetry.

Saturday's event begins at 4 p.m. at UNC-Charlotte.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger