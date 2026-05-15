Charlotte film screening explores faith, migration and welcoming the stranger

A documentary screening in Charlotte this weekend will explore immigration through a faith-based lens, asking what it means to welcome newcomers at a time of heightened immigration enforcement.

“Jesus Was a Migrant” examines migration by drawing connections between biblical stories and the experiences of immigrants today.

The screening is being presented by community groups, including Siembra NC, Espinosa Law and House of Light Church.

Andrew Willis Garcés with Siembra NC says the film invites Christians to reflect on how their faith aligns with the treatment of migrants fleeing violence.

“What does loving your neighbor mean in this time?” Garcés said. “What does welcoming the stranger mean in this time? And is what we're doing right now representative of that and of the story of Jesus?”

The screening begins Sunday at 3 p.m. at Amity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.