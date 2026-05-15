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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte film screening explores faith, migration and welcoming the stranger

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
Bishop Michael Martin has pursued new restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass and other liturgical changes, angering some Catholics in the Charlotte diocese.
Nick de la Canal
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WFAE
Stained glass in a church.

A documentary screening in Charlotte this weekend will explore immigration through a faith-based lens, asking what it means to welcome newcomers at a time of heightened immigration enforcement.

“Jesus Was a Migrant” examines migration by drawing connections between biblical stories and the experiences of immigrants today.

The screening is being presented by community groups, including Siembra NC, Espinosa Law and House of Light Church.

Andrew Willis Garcés with Siembra NC says the film invites Christians to reflect on how their faith aligns with the treatment of migrants fleeing violence.

“What does loving your neighbor mean in this time?” Garcés said. “What does welcoming the stranger mean in this time? And is what we're doing right now representative of that and of the story of Jesus?”

The screening begins Sunday at 3 p.m. at Amity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger