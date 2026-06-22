Thousands vote in Colombia's presidential election at Charlotte polling site

Thousands of Colombians living in North Carolina and South Carolina traveled to Charlotte on Sunday to vote in Colombia’s presidential election.

Colombian citizens living abroad can vote in national elections through polling sites operated by Colombian consulates. Charlotte served as a polling location for Colombian citizens living across the two states. More than 8,000 Colombians were eligible to cast ballots there.

Lines stretched outside the polling site for much of the day as voters participated in the runoff election between far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella and left-wing candidate Iván Cepeda. De la Espriella is Colombia’s president-elect as of Sunday evening.

Sunday’s vote was the second and final round of Colombia’s presidential election. The first round was held May 31, with no candidate receiving enough support to win outright and advance without a runoff.

Many voters said participating in the election was an important way to stay connected to their home country despite living abroad.

Juan Gomez, a Charlotte resident who voted Sunday, said he believes Colombians have a responsibility to help shape the country’s future.

“Why I chose to vote is because we have a social responsibility to make a country that it's full of opportunities for other people, not just up high, but for everybody,” Gomez said.

Others said they wanted to have a voice in decisions that could affect the country for years to come.

“I came out because I think I'm part of the community,” said Samantha Marles, a Colombian American who voted in Charlotte. “If I can make a difference from here, I will.”