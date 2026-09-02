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Federal jury convicts two protesters arrested during Operation Charlotte’s Web

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:49 PM EDT
large institutional building
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted two protesters arrested during the Operation Charlotte’s Web immigration crackdown in November.

The jury found William Stanley and Heather Morrow guilty of obstructing entrances and disrupting work at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Charlotte office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stanley, Morrow and others placed cones in the ICE office driveway and formed a human chain, blocking deportation officers from entering the property. Prosecutors said Morrow also blocked an exit lane with her vehicle.

Morrow was also convicted of interfering with a federal officer after prosecutors said she grabbed an officer’s shoulder as he tried to arrest Stanley. All of the crimes are misdemeanors.

Both Stanley and Morrow were released on bond. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger