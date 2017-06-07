How Alan Alda Makes Science Understandable

Have you ever struggled with getting a basic point across to a friend or colleague? Communication isn’t simple, especially when you’re trying to express complex ideas.

Alan Alda, the actor, New York Times best-selling author and longtime host of of PBS’ “Scientific American Frontiers” has spent hours trying to bridge the communications gap with scientists, physicists, neuroscientists and academics.

Now he’s out with a new book, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?” where he details his adventures at sharing big ideas effectively with the general public.

GUESTS

Alan Alda, Seven-time Emmy award-winning actor; author of “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face? My Adventures in the Art and Science of Communicating”; previous host of the PBS science program, “Scientific American Frontiers”; visiting professor at Stony Brook University’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science

