© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Letting an AI bot run a vending machine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 25, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST

Unless you want to lose a whole lot of money, don’t rush to hire an AI bot to run your vending machine. That’s the lesson from a recent experiment in AI autonomy, piloted by Joanna Stern, tech columnist at The Wall Street Journal.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic lent Stern and her Wall Street Journal colleagues a vending machine powered by its Claude AI model.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Technology
Here & Now Newsroom