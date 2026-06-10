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A hardworking spacecraft in Mars orbit has gone dark

NPR | By Gurjit Kaur,
Christopher IntagliataAilsa Chang
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shannon Curry, principal investigator on NASA's MAVEN mission, about the spacecraft's decade of observations of Mars.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Science & Technology Morning EditionAll Things Considered
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang