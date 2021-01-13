House Impeaches Trump A Second Time Just Days Away From The End Of His Presidency

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump shook Congress to its core. Calls for accountability came from both sides of the aisle, but House Democrats really got the ball rolling by calling on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The president insists that his comments on The Ellipse kicking off that march up Pennsylvania Avenue and the invasion of the Capitol were "totally appropriate." But Pence refused to take action, so the House proceeded in impeaching Trump for the second time — this time for "incitement of insurrection."

With six days before a new president, what this will accomplish – and more.

Guests

Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration, UNC Charlotte

Susan Roberts, professor of political science, Davidson College

Asher Hildebrand, associate professor of the practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University