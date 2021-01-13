© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

House Impeaches Trump A Second Time Just Days Away From The End Of His Presidency

trump exits white house.jpg
Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump shook Congress to its core. Calls for accountability came from both sides of the aisle, but House Democrats really got the ball rolling by calling on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The president insists that his comments on The Ellipse kicking off that march up Pennsylvania Avenue and the invasion of the Capitol were "totally appropriate." But Pence refused to take action, so the House proceeded in impeaching Trump for the second time — this time for "incitement of insurrection."

With six days before a new president, what this will accomplish – and more.

Guests

Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration, UNC Charlotte

Susan Roberts, professor of political science, Davidson College

Asher Hildebrand, associate professor of the practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsPresident Trump ImpeachmentAttack On The Capitol
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever