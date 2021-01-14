Local News Roundup: CMS Stays Virtual After Health Directive; City Council Retreat Explores Transit And Term Limits; Vaccine Priorities

Friday, January 15, 2021

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup ...

While Congress went through another impeachment process this week, here in Charlotte our leaders on City Council looked to Charlotte’s future and the future of the council itself, with longtime councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell resigning his at-large seat as the council’s annual strategy retreat began.

We’ll talk about what that resignation will mean, along with the other issues brought to the table at the retreat — like transportation, term limits and the idea of a nonpartisan council.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris released a directive encouraging full virtual work and school in Mecklenburg County, and encouraging area residents to avoid leaving their homes except for essential activities. We’ll dig into the directive and what it means.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had to scramble after Harris’ directive. The school system was planning to bring students back for in-person classes starting next week, and was about to have a meeting to decide for sure when the directive was made. Now students won't go back to the classroom until Feb. 15. We'll hear more.

We'll take a look at what our delegations to Congress from North and South Carolina had to say about President Trump's second impeachment — and how they voted.

And we'll discuss North Carolina officials' announcement that all health care workers and residents 65 and older can start getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter @sharrisonWFAE

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter @anndosshelms

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal @CBJspanberg

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of www.qcitymetro.com @glennburkins

