What's In Store For Belk As Charlotte Icon Enters Bankruptcy

It’s been nearly a month since Charlotte-based Belk announced it would file for bankruptcy, and on Wednesday the retailer will file its Chapter 11 reorganization in, of all places, Texas.

Belk is hoping for a speedy stay in bankruptcy, but the factors that landed the company in this position have been a long time coming: changing shopping habits and a load of debt from the company’s takeover in 2015.

While publicly saying no layoffs or store closings are planned as part of the bankruptcy, Belk has also signaled cuts are coming.

A look at what's in store for Belk and the broader retail industry.

GUESTS

Katrijn Gielens, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, professor of marketing

Daphne Howland, Retail Dive, senior reporter (@daphnehowland)

Austin Weinstein, The Charlotte Observer, banking reporter (@austwein)