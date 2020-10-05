-
A bidding war is underway to buy Matthews-based retail discounter Family Dollar. A few weeks ago, Dollar Tree agreed to an $8.5 billion deal with Family…
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has a new owner. The Los Angeles-based CIM Group acquired the mixed-use development for a reported $130.5 million. CIM…
Soon you'll be able to shop for books, shoes, video games – and health insurance – all in the same shopping center. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North…
Belk is boosting employment at its Charlotte headquarters by about 10 percent thanks to the popularity of online shopping. The 150 jobs Belk plans to add…