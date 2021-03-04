Local News Roundup: 2040 Plan Hits A Snag; Veto Override Fails; Hornets Allow Fans; Vaccine Eligibility Expanding

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

City Council’s 2040 plan was stopped in its tracks this week because of its effort to get rid of single-family-only zoning in the city. We’ll give you the latest.

Vaccine eligibility in North and South Carolina will be expanded for the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ll talk about who will be eligible when.

An effort to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would have mandated that K-12 schools to offer in person instruction failed Monday in the N.C. Senate. We’ll discuss what happened.

Popular Black-owned barbershop Knights of the Razor by No Grease will be allowed to stay in SouthPark Mall after outcry over the news that its lease had been cut short prematurely.

And the Hornets will allow fans at their home games beginning next week for the first time in a year. We learned that in the same week that Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball — well, his father, LaVar — was the subject of an SNL skit. We’ll take you through it.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV Reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE