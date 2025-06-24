Examining the impact of protest movements

People turned out in droves in cities across the country this month to protest President Trump’s policies as part of “No Kings Day.”

The recent protests have been compared and contrasted to two protest movements in 2020 — the one that pushed back on police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the other that pushed back against Trump's actions post-Election Day that same year.

We take a look back at 2020 and what's happened in the years since.

Elsewhere, we zoom out to put this moment in a historical context. We learn more about the social, civil and political history of protests in this country — and what they might teach us about what comes next.

Mike Collins discusses all of that with our panel of guests, on Charlotte Talks.



GUESTS:

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Nick de la Canal, reporter and All Things Considered host on WFAE

Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University