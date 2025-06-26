Local News Roundup: Transit bill advances; Sweltering temperatures; Street vendor restrictions; Checkers season ends

Advocates for the regional transportation bill got another win this week as the North Carolina Senate approves a bill that would allow a referendum to appear in front of voters this fall to approve a 1-cent sales tax.

A heat wave has engulfed part of the United States, including the Carolinas. Temperatures have topped 100 degrees with heat indices reaching nearly 110. We break down what’s being done to help the public stay cool and when we can expect the heat to break.

Charlotte is imposing new restrictions on street vending this summer. In a unanimous vote this week, the City Council voted to make NoDa a “congested business district.” That would ban street vending without a permit. This comes after concerns that vendors in NoDa were blocking sidewalks and selling food without health inspections, among other issues. Meanwhile, vendors say they’re part of what makes the NoDa arts district special.

And it’s a big week for Charlotte sports, the Charlotte Checkers fall in the Calder Cup Finals, the Hornets make a top pick in the NBA draft, and the city hosts matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

We discuss it all with our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, cofounder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte