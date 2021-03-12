© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Why Are Republicans Trying To Change Voting Laws Across The Nation?

Monday, March 15, 2021

Months after the 2020 election, Republican legislators across the country want to make massive changes to the laws for elections. So far, least 250 new laws — like Georgia's House Bill 531 — have been proposed in 43 states. The bills aim to limit mail, early in-person, and Election Day voting.

Most of these laws are in direct response to the recent presidential and congressional elections. Republican lawmakers have said that they are concerned about election security, while Democratic lawmakers say that these added restrictions are a textbook example of voter suppression.

We sit down with political experts and ask whether this is a form of voter suppression, will this create further distrust in our voting process, and will battleground states like North Carolina follow suit?

Guests

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

