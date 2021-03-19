How good is your working political vocabulary?

Do you have to think twice when news reports mention “filibuster,” “demagogue,” or “pluralism?” If you do, you’re not alone.

And many would agree that our civics education over the last couple of generations hasn’t been up to snuff when teaching the basics of our civics vocabulary, and that the majority of the public do not understand the fundamentals of government affairs.

Ed Hagenstein is working to remedy that. The former textbook writer and editor spent decades writing about the topic, and has now released a book “The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary,” with 101 terms that explain government concepts.

He joins Mike Collins for a civics lesson, when Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Ed Hagenstein, author of “The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary.” He spent three decades as a textbook writer and editor, specializing in history and social studies.

