Charlotte’s Hot Real Estate Market Shows No Signs Of Cooling

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

We live in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Charlotte’s housing inventory is historically low, and prices are sky high.

That’s leading to listings getting dozens of offers after just days on the market. Some homes sell in a weekend. Others are sold sight-unseen. Just to give you an idea of how tight things are, there are more real estate agents in town than there are houses to sell.

All of this is great for sellers — not so good for buyers. Many have been priced out of the market, including new construction which is also rising in price.

Spring is the time of year when real estate picks up. Can that happen here this year? We look at these trends and what they mean.

Guests

Jonathan Osman, broker and owner of Tryon Realty Partners

Jenifer Gooch, director of acquisition at Mattamy Homes

Charlie Dougherty, a vice president and economist with Wells Fargo