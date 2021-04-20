Justice For George Floyd? Local Reaction To Guilty Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Guilty on all counts. That was the jury’s verdict in the case against Derek Chauvin on Tuesday evening. The defendant sat stoically while outside the courthouse, an assembled crowd began to cheer.

So ended one of the most closely watched police custody death cases in recent memory. The death of George Floyd set off months of protests, mostly peaceful, some violent as cries for police accountability became too immense to ignore. This trial was the centerpiece.

It took the jury a mere 11 hours to reach a verdict and the stakes placed on their decision could not have been higher. We examine the verdict and what happens next.

Guests

Sherie Pearsall, deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

James Coleman, Jr., professor of the practice of law at Duke Law School; director of the Center for Criminal Justice and Personal Responsibility

Kass Ottley, founder of Seeking Justice Charlotte, a social justice and police accountability organization

Robert Dawkins, founder and organizer of SAFE Coalition NC, a group that focuses on police accountability and criminal justice reform