Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Amid Wave Of Anti-Trans Bills, Violence Against Transgender People Surges

Published April 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Watch the conversation on Facebook live.

The homicides of two transgender women in Charlotte this month put the LGBTQ community on alert. But truth be told, they’re always on alert.

Transgender individuals, especially trans women of color, are more susceptible to violence, harassment, and discrimination. Not only are they at greater physical risk than most of the population, they experience greater unemployment and homelessness and suffer from mental health issues in greater numbers than the general population.

As trans visibility increases and as state legislatures around the country attempt to pass anti-trans legislation, we look at what this community faces on a daily basis.

Guests

Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News

Rebby Kern, director of education policy for Equality NC

Rev. Debra Hopkins, founder and president of There's Still Hope and founding pastor of Essentials for Life Ministries

Rell Lowery, trans community liaison of Charlotte Black Pride

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
