Charlotte's Most Famous Native Son, Rev. Billy Graham, Gets Spotlight In New PBS Documentary

Monday, May 10, 2021

He was known as "America’s Pastor." Rev. Billy Graham rose from humble beginnings on a Charlotte dairy farm to become one of the most influential religious leaders of the 20th century.

A renowned evangelist, he drew crowds of thousands through his crusades, and reached millions more worldwide through radio and television. Graham died in 2018 at age 99, but his legacy lives on. He’s had a profound impact on both politics and culture.

Now, his life’s work is in the spotlight in a new PBS American Experience documentary. We hear from the filmmaker, a biographer of Graham, and others about the immense influence of Charlotte’s native son.

Guests

Sarah Colt, documentary filmmaker, director of PBS’ American Experience: Billy Graham

Grant Wacker, Gilbert T. Rowe Professor Emeritus of Christian History at Duke Divinity School and author of “America’s Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation.”

Ken Garfield, freelance writer/editor who spent a decade covering Billy Graham as religion editor of The Charlotte Observer. Author of “Billy Graham – A Life In Pictures”

PBS’ American Experience: Billy Graham premieres Monday, May 17, 9-11 p.m. on PBS. Details.