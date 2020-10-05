-
More than 39,000 people have signed an online petition asking for a national holiday to be created in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham. Graham passed…
-
Dignitaries and celebrities were among the estimated 2000 people invited to the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham on Friday. President Donald Trump, the First…
-
The world said goodbye today to the Rev. Billy Graham in a Charlotte ceremony attended by about 2,000 people. Clergy, siblings and his children delivered…
-
His son, Franklin, said at the Charlotte, N.C. funeral that the man the world saw at stadiums and on television was the same man he knew at home. "There weren't two Billy Grahams," he said.
-
Franklin Graham can't remember his father without thinking of his mother, Ruth, who died in 2007. Graham, speaking at his father's funeral today, said his…
-
As Rev. Billy Graham is laid to rest in Charlotte, thousands of people attended the funeral. Click through the slideshow above to view scenes from the…
-
The Rev. Billy Graham, a Charlotte native who transformed Evangelism and touched the lives of hundreds of millions of people through his ministry, died on…
-
Billy Graham will be laid to rest Friday at his library in Charlotte. Two former presidents have already paid their respects and President Trump is…
-
More than 2,000 people attended Billy Graham's funeral service this afternoon at the Billy Graham Library including President Trump and Vice President…
-
The body of evangelist Billy Graham returned to Charlotte Thursday afternoon after lying in honor at the US Capitol in Washington. A funeral and burial…